Iranian teen, who shared 'zombie-like' selfies on Instagram, jailed for 10 years over 'blasphemy'

In what comes as the latest chapter on internet exploits, a 19-year-old Iranian Instagram icon was arrested and now sentenced to 10 years in jail over posting heavily distorted images of herself on social media. The young woman, known by the alias 'Sahar Tabar' online, had been posting images of herself with a 'gaunt, zombie-like' face, according to reports.

Tabar, whose real name is Fatemah Khishvand, has been accused by the authorities of disrespect for the Islamic Republic. The charges levied against her include "corruption of young people", "gaining wealth from inappropriate means", "inciting violence", and of course, "blasphemy".

Tabar was arrested over her social media activities last year, and in spring she had pleaded for release from detention, reasoning that she had contracted COVID-19, reported The Guardian.

According to the report, she had also once appealed to Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who she resembled in a few of her photos, to campaign for her release.

"The Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid,” The Guardian quoted her as saying.

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad had also appealed to Angelina Jolie to campaign for Tabar's release, highlighting that "her joke landed her in jail."