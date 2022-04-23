IPL 2022: KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer gets marriage proposal during match. There's a 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' connection

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer got a unique marriage proposal during the IPL 2022 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

A fan was seen carrying a poster in her hand which read, "If Iyer accepts my proposal, I will change my name to Babita ji." The picture was posted by the official Instagram handle of KKR.

The proposal has a connection with the popular TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' as Krishnan Iyer, who is a South Indian, is married to Babita, who is from West Bengal, in the show.

Meanwhile, KKR today lost the match against GT. GT skipper Hardik Pandya smashed a half-century before their bowlers secured a thrilling eight-run win.

Chasing 157, KKR endured a bad start as the team amassed 34 runs with the loss of three wickets in the first six overs.

In the very first over, Mohammad Shami struck to remove Sam Billings. The batter pulled the sharp bouncer and the ball got the top edge which was easily taken by the keeper. In his very next over, veteran Indian pacer struck again to dismiss Sunil Narine. Lockie Ferguson in the 5th over joined the wicket-taking party with a steaming delivery to Nitish Rana. The batter defended the ball and ended up feathering it to the keeper. Then in the first over after the powerplay, Yash Dayal got the better of KKR's skipper Shreyas Iyer.

With 94 needed in the second half of the innings, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer joined hands to steady the ship for KKR. The 45-run partnership was ended by Yash Dayal in the 13th over. Rinku Singh was looking to pull but got the inner edge through to the keeper.

Andre Russell did give hope to KKR with his quick knock of 48, but the wickets at the other end kept falling and GT secured an 8-run win in the last over.

