'International M******': Twitter goes berserk over Nepali paper's interpretation of IMF

A picture of a newspaper cutting of a Nepali newspaper has gone viral on the Internet for all the wrong reasons.
The news story is about the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approving US $2.9 billion financing package for Ethiopia. But, Nepal's most-read newspaper for economy-related news (as the paper claims) made a huge blooper.
Instead of embedding the International Monetary Fund's logo, the paper added the International M******'s symbol.
Twitter had a field day after they found out about this blunder. "Oops! Does the sub who cleared this page still have the job?" wrote one user. "One of my favourite tweets of 2019. What a way to end the year!" wrote another.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
