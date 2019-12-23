'International M******': Twitter goes berserk over Nepali paper's interpretation of IMF

A picture of a newspaper cutting of a Nepali newspaper has gone viral on the Internet for all the wrong reasons.

The news story is about the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approving US $2.9 billion financing package for Ethiopia. But, Nepal's most-read newspaper for economy-related news (as the paper claims) made a huge blooper.

Instead of embedding the International Monetary Fund's logo, the paper added the International M******'s symbol.