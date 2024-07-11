Instagram Influencer Recreates Justin Bieber's 'Chaddi-Baniyan' Look From Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Sangeet Ceremony

An Instagram influencer named Arjun Bhati uploaded a video on social media which shows him recreating the 'Chaddi-Baniyan' look of famous singer Justin Bieber, who recently performed at the grand Ambani wedding rituals. Bhati styled himself like the singer, from top to toe, and recreated the scenes from the performance Bieber delivered at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. Not only did the influencer dress himself like the performer, but also he rocked and displayed energetic gestures like him.

Watch video

Bhati seemed to be a desi version of the foreign artist. Similar to Bieber, he a black cap, a vest, a printed blue boxer, a pant, and classy black shoes. Catching up with the casual look from the grand sangeet ceremony an flaunting his undergarments, the influencer also displayed some performer moves as he held a jugaad microphone in his hand.

The video ended up on a funny note. The lighthearted dig at the performance showed Bhati's pant dropping down before the camera went off, however, his boxer saved him. While uploading his version of Justin Bieber's performance, Bhati vibed to the 'STAY' song originally rendered by Bieber and Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard (The Kid LAROI).

Glimpse from Justin Bieber' performance at Anant Ambani's sangeet

If you are now looking out for the video from the original show of Bieber, we have you covered. The singer seemed to be charged up to get the vibe high during his musical hour at the Ambani event.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations

Earlier this July, to-be husband and wife, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant witnessed their lavish sangeet ceremony, which took place in the presence of an esteemed guest list. The stars who arrived at the celebrations included Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul, Orry, and many others. The highlight of the sangeet was reportedly said to be the much-loved performance by Justin Bieber.