Injured Monarch Butterfly Gets 'Wing Transplant' By New York Rescuers, Viral Video Stuns Netizens | Instagram @sweetbriarnaturecenter

In an extraordinary display of humanity and skill, rescuers at Long Island’s Sweetbriar Nature Center successfully performed a delicate wing transplant on an injured monarch butterfly, giving it the ability to fly again. A video of the rare procedure has gone viral, touching the hearts of people worldwide.

The butterfly, which had suffered a broken wing, was unable to fly and would not have survived. That’s when the rescuers decided to attempt a never-before-heard-of wing transplant surgery using a wing from a deceased butterfly. “Using a wing from a deceased butterfly, we carefully matched it to the broken wing and performed a delicate repair,” the center shared. “The result? You’d never know this monarch is flying with a replacement wing.”

WATCH VIDEO:

Once the transplant was complete, rescuers watched in awe as the butterfly spread its wings and took flight again. “Watching it take off brought tears to my eyes—this tiny traveler now has a second chance at life, and at completing its incredible journey,” one of the rescuers wrote. These butterflies travel thousands of miles to overwintering sites in Mexico and the western U.S.—places they’ve never been

Monarch Butterflies:

Monarch butterflies are known for their astonishing long-distance migrations, traveling thousands of miles across North America. Monarch migration is one of nature’s greatest mysteries. These butterflies travel thousands of miles to places they’ve never been before. Scientists believe they may use the sun’s position, Earth’s magnetic field, and other natural cues to find their way.

Netizens Reactions:

The video has since captured the attention of millions online, with viewers praising the rescuers for their dedication and creativity. One user commented, "You all are the absolute best humans." Another user commented, "I can't believe this is possible!!! I would think the adhesive would throw it off balance, like a when you try to repair the wing of a broken toy airplane. Amazing that this works!!" While one user wrote, "I love that you value life, even the tiny ones. It hard for me to even kill a small insect because I see life how wonderful you gave this butterfly a second chance."