 Influencer Adds Bacardi Ginger Rum To Much-Loved Jalebi To Create A Diwali Special Cocktail; Video Goes Viral
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Jalebi Cocktail | Shipra Hattangadi

Remember the influencer who crafted a cocktail using the popular Indian mithai "Soan Papdi"? Let us tell you she's back with yet another recipe using one of the much-loved desi desserts. If you are wondering what she sweet she picked this time, was it Motichor Laddu or Gajar Ka Halwa, her recent video showed her preparing a new Diwali special drink with Jalebi.

Influencer Shipra Hattangadi uploaded a video of her preparing a drink using some rum and...Jalebi. You were wrong if you just said rum and soda!

Unlike usual recipe based on rum, she tweaked her drink in a very special way to enjoy the festival season. Celebrating Diwali and vibing in the festive mood, she crafted a "Jalebi Colada" - the name she gave her impressive recipe.

Take a look at the video below

The video started by showing her unboxing a Jalebi sweet box. She then filmed the entire recipe of crafting an amazing Diwali cocktail for viewers.

"Jalebi ka dabba jab khulta hai, it's impossible not to eat one. But this Diwali here's how I'm enjoying my Jalebi (with a cocktail punch)," she said while posting the video of creating "Jalebi Colada on Instagram.

Adding rum to not coke, but Jalebi

In the cocktail recipe video, Shipra asked people to start creating drink by adding a few Jalebi pieces into a blender along with some water. She then introduced alcohol to the preparation by adding 60 ml of Bacardi ginger rum, which is a golden rum known for being best served with cola or lemonade.

After giving the ingredients a nice blend, she added some more magic to the drink by giving it a delectable touch with some coconut milk and lime juice. She also sprinkled a few saffron strands on the drink. She styled the cocktail glass using a Jalebi.

Her Diwali cocktail video is now going viral on social media. It was uploaded earlier this month, but it has already garnered more than 28,000 views on Instagram and hundreds of likes.

