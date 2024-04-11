Indian Man Receives ₹8.33 Lakh Compensation From Company Which Called His Last Name 'Sh*t' In Racist Remark

Ever received an irking reply from a customer care agent or a platform where you put forth your grievances or complaints about their product? While it is no way professional to insult a customer or talk rudely to them, you might agree that such instances do occur. In a recent case, a man, who took to X drawing the attention of a company towards their poor quality product, was given an unwelcoming reply.

A person named Bhuwan Chitransh who purchased a MacBook skin from Dbrand, a company based in Toronto, Canada took to social media suggesting how the product wore out in just two months. His post was decent and clear, asking the brand to guide him on how the issue could be resolved purportedly with a return, replacement, or remedy.

Your last name is basically shit rash, be serious https://t.co/SmQd5So5bS — dbrand (@dbrand) April 9, 2024

"@dbrand⁩ bought this skin a couple months back. Couldn't even remain the same color after just 2 months. What should I do?" Chitransh wrote on X. The reply to these words came in an expected way. Shockingly, the brand made a racist remark in writing back to the customer. They said, "Your last name is basically sh*t rash, be serious."

As the brand's insensitive reply triggered netizens, they issued an apology over their "huge fumble." "As the brand's insensitive reply triggered netizens, they issued an apology over their "huge fumble," said Dbrand in a tweet. It was learned that the brand offered him compensation of $10,000 (8,33,667.00 INR) as a gesture of goodwill.

Well that escalated quickly.



1. Yes - we made fun of a guy's name. It was a huge fumble.



2. We apologized to him directly and offered him $10,000 as a gesture of goodwill.



3. We've been poking fun at customers on social media for over a decade now. We're not going to stop, but… — dbrand (@dbrand) April 10, 2024

The company noted that they did not intend to offend anyone, but wished to keep it light-hearted. Their post read further, "We've been poking fun at customers on social media for over a decade now. We're not going to stop..."