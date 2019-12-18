Indian Justin Bieber: Karnataka farmer performing 'Baby' will make your day

A video of a Karnataka farmer singing Justin Bieber's 2009 chartbuster 'Baby' has been going viral on the internet and it will definitely make you smile.

American pop star Justin Bieber has a huge fan base and his songs are always trending in India. The 'I Don't Care' singer, however, needs to see the Indian Justin Bieber.

A video that has been doing rounds on the internet shows an ordinary farmer from Karnataka channelling his inner superstar by performing Justin Bieber's hit. Justin became an overnight sensation after 'Baby' and this farmer is doing justice to the pop sensation's hit song.

The video shows the farmer working in the field as a man approaches him and requests him to perform for the camera. The farmer then starts singing the song and his ardent performance and passion has left the internet in awe.

The video will make your day, watch it here: