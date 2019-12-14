Video of Modi tripping goes viral; Twitter says 'just like the economy'

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tripping on the stairs while walking has gone viral. The video is of Atal Ghat in Kanpur where he had been on Saturday.
PM Modi was in Kanpur to review the progress of the Namami Gange project at the first National Ganga Council (NGC) meeting and get a first-hand experience of the programme's impact on the river.
Twitterati made fun of the Prime Minister stumble saying 'just like India's economy'.
PM Modi also took a 45-minute boat ride, reviewed the work on now closed Sisamau nala and visited the selfie point there.
After the conclusion of the NGC meet, Modi, accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and several other ministers, took a boat ride from the Atal Ghat.
Later, he visited the Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology and left for the Chakeri airport in a chopper from where he returned to Delhi.
