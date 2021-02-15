IndiaBeingSilenced trends on Twitter as netizens protest arrest of Disha Ravi over Greta 'toolkit'

Over the last two days, as the Delhi Police arrested 21-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi and issued non-bailable warrants against two others, social media users have been up in arms. For the uninitiated, the trio have been accused of involvement in the making and propagation of the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg amid the ongoing farmers' protest.

In the wake of Disha's detention on Sunday, social activists, environmentalists, political leaders and countless others have called for the activist's immediate release. And while the Delhi Police claim that Ravi was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the case, others are firmly convinced that the authorities are working to "silence" critics in India.

As such, the hashtag "IndiaBeingSilenced" has been trending since Monday morning with many taking up the claim in different ways. While some focused on the "toolkit case" others spoke about the ongoing farmers' protest and those who had previously been detained by officials.

"Arresting a young woman for retweeting a tweet supporting the farmers is undemocratic. I stand with Disha Ravi against this onslaught on freedom of expression #FreeDishaRavi #IndiaBeingSilenced" tweeted DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

"Activists, journalists, farmers and their supporters are being harassed, detained and arrested. Basically Modi government is trying to silence the whole India. Lets all raise our voices against this fascism. #IndiaBeingSilenced," added Punjab Ekta Party President and MLA, Sukhpal Singh Khaira.