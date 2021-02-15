IndiaBeingSilenced trends on Twitter as netizens protest arrest of Disha Ravi over Greta 'toolkit'

Over the last two days, as the Delhi Police arrested 21-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi and issued non-bailable warrants against two others, social media users have been up in arms. For the uninitiated, the trio have been accused of involvement in the making and propagation of the toolkit shared by Greta Thunberg amid the ongoing farmers' protest.
In the wake of Disha's detention on Sunday, social activists, environmentalists, political leaders and countless others have called for the activist's immediate release. And while the Delhi Police claim that Ravi was an editor of the "toolkit Google doc" and "key conspirator" in the case, others are firmly convinced that the authorities are working to "silence" critics in India.
As such, the hashtag "IndiaBeingSilenced" has been trending since Monday morning with many taking up the claim in different ways. While some focused on the "toolkit case" others spoke about the ongoing farmers' protest and those who had previously been detained by officials.
"Arresting a young woman for retweeting a tweet supporting the farmers is undemocratic. I stand with Disha Ravi against this onslaught on freedom of expression #FreeDishaRavi #IndiaBeingSilenced" tweeted DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.
"Activists, journalists, farmers and their supporters are being harassed, detained and arrested. Basically Modi government is trying to silence the whole India. Lets all raise our voices against this fascism. #IndiaBeingSilenced," added Punjab Ekta Party President and MLA, Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
The hashtag was also taken up by farm leaders and the official Twitter handle of the protesters - Kisan Ekta Morcha.
"The three farm bills are like a "death warrant" - say farmers. Anyone who comes up to express support and solidarity to farmers; is somehow accused and suppressed by Indian Government. Why is the government trying to silent the farmers' voice?" the handle asked.
The trending hashtag has found also mention in another post, with the group alleging that fake IDs were being created in the name of Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala's Wife, Jagroop Kaur.For
For a third part of Twitter, the hashtag had nothing to do with Disha or the toolkit case, or indeed the farmers' protest. Congress leader Vivek Bansal for example took the trend as an opportunity to post questions that concern the nation to Prime Minister Modi.