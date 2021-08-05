'India trying to shut down dissent': Twitterati criticise UP Police Cyber Crime Cell for reporting journalist Rana Ayyub's tweet

Journalist Rana Ayyub, on Thursday, shared an image that shows that Uttar Pradesh Police reported her tweet.
Ayyub shared the 'Twitter Receipt of Correspendence' which informs that the Cyber Crime Cell of UP Police made a request to Twitter claiming that her tweet violates India's Information Technology Act.
Sharing the picture of the received email, Ayyub simply wrote, 'Seriously UP Police :)'.
The journalist didn't divulge the details of the tweet; she made no comments except the abovementioned caption.
Her followers, however, are upset at UP Police's actions. Many flooded her comment section asking if UP Police has no other priorities except taking down a journalist's tweets.
One Twitter user questioned, "UP police has nothing else to do???"
Another wrote, "India trying to shut down dissent."
Meanwhile, there also those who disagree with the journalist and believe that UP Police took the right step.
It is noteworthy that Ayyub gets regularly trolled on social media for her work. She has also received death and rape threats numerous times.
Criticising Ayyub, one Twitter user wrote, "Finally... Please suspend her account."
Another such tweet reads, "Your fictions and fantasies should be dealt this way only! You deserve this!"