IND vs WI, 1st T20I: Twitter wants commentators to shut up as stump mic is 'extra fun'; watch videos

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit confirmed that Ishan Kishan will open the batting with him while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is making his India debut.

"Looks like we are going to bowl first here. I don't want to comment on the pitch as it has played differently every time we have come here. (Bowling first) gives a score in mind and how to approach the second half," said Rohit.

"We have to prepare ourselves with one eye on Australia. We have to keep ticking the boxes and that's been the message to the guys. We have played really well as a team but those little moments in the game is what we have to try and seize. Gives us a perfect opportunity to play a quality side like West Indies. They are going to challenge us, so let's see what we can come up with. We are playing with five batters, one all-rounder and two spinners, Ravi Bishnoi is making his debut. We have got three seamers and a few of those guys can bat as well. Yes (Ishan is opening)," he added.

Meanwhile, with spectators not allowed in the stadium due to COVID-19 restrictions, one can clearly hear the players chatting on the stump mic. And with Rishabh Pant being the entertainer we know he is, the viewers at home were in for a treat. Many on social media also suggested Star Sports and Hotstar to ask the commentators to "shut up" as stump mic is "extra fun".

"Stump mic commentary (by rohit,pant and virat) is more interesting than real commentary," a Twitter user wrote. "Absolutely loving this stump mic business. With Rohit close to the stumps, always GOLD," another user wrote.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:10 PM IST