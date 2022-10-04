IND vs SA: Mukesh Kumar's selection in Indian cricket team gets 'Binod' meme celebration; watch

Screengrab from a viral video |

When the Board of Control for Cricket in India revealed the squad for India's ODI match against South Africa, young Mukesh Kumar received his maiden call-up to play India's ODI match against South Africa.

Reportedly, the teenager was added to India's WhatsApp group when Mukesh and the Rest of India team were returning to the hotel on their team van. As soon as the news hit the Rest of India cricketers, the bus lit up with happiness.

While congratulating Mukesh over his selection in the national team, they were seen celebrating the opportunity in 'Binod' meme style. The video of the same, captured from inside the bus, has gone viral.

Watch video: