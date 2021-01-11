Ind vs Aus, 3rd Test: Steve Smith caught removing Rishabh Pant's guard marks on crease - watch video

Sydney: Australia batsman Steve Smith was on Monday caught on camera removing Rishabh Pant's guard marks on the crease on day five of the ongoing Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

During the first session, the stump cams recorded members of the Australian side coming to the crease. Smith appeared to be using his feet to scuff the marks left by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. It then forced the batsman to take his guard all over again, reported Fox Sports.

Smith faced severe criticism on social media for his unsportsmanship-like behaviour.

Taking a note of this act, former India batsman Aakash Chopra tweeted: "Shoes can be used for many things. Removing an opponent's batting guard mark too ... Not for taking sharp catches though." At the tea interval, India's score read 280/5 in pursuit of 407. In the second session, 74 runs were scored from 26 overs.