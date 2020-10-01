In search of love, UK man lists himself on Facebook ad page as attempts on dating apps go in vain

Pandemic has surely brought one's dating life to a halt. And most of us have witnessed it. Dating in these times can be tough. And this man from England knows it well.

Alan Clayton, 30, from Kettering, England has had several failed attempts on traditional dating apps. But he did not give up. He seems to have found a way out to try his luck again. Now, Clayton has listed himself on an ad for 'Items for Sale' on a Facebook page. Yes, you read it right. He listed himself as free and in a good/used condition after he was frustrated with his failed attempts on dating apps.

Several people noticed this ad and he was surprised when he saw his inbox inundated with messages from women across the UK.

Well, Clayton has so far been on only one date and it unfortunately did not work out well for him. But he still remains hopeful that he will find the love of his life soon.

Clayton is a lorry driver and says that he has not had a proper relationship since he was in school and now is all ready to get married and have children as he has seen all his friends settle down. He says that he has tried several apps like Tinder and Plenty of Fish but nothing worked for him and hence he signed up to e-Harmony - where he listed himself. The site asked him a lot of questions and he thought that he should just advertise himself on the ad page.

"Hello there ladies. I’m Alan. I’m 30 years old. I’m looking for a lovely lady to talk to, maybe more, as I got a few weddings to go to and don’t want to go alone. Lol. I tried dating sites not had any luck so thought I give this a go. Lol," the ad read.