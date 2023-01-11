In pics: AI creates gender-swap portrait of popular celebs from India | FPJ/Swarna Srikanth

Raise your hands if you aren't that great with drawing skills when it comes to pen and paper. If you are one such who finds it hard to sketch a perfect human figure or a portrait, you could have at times resulted in creating something too bizarre than reality, be it accidentally adding extra wrinkles that made the subject look older or some other inaccuracies that spoiled the potential masterpiece. Did your painting ever go that bad that it showed a gender-flip?

Wait, it's not always an error that brings something other than reality to life. Art is at times all about imagination and exploring things. Social media users might have given the gender-swap filter a try, how about trying that quirky concept on popular celebrities?

An AI-based illustrator and artist has gone viral for bringing to display the gender-swapped portrait of popular celebs from India as well as other parts of the world. Madhav Kohli, who stunned netizens with AI-generated images of how 'sterotypically' women and men look from the different states and union territories of India, has pulled the attention of the internet once again. This time, netizens aren't upset with this artwork as they find it hilariously accurate.

Kohli shared a series of images that portrayed popular personalities' appearance as of how they would look if they the opposite gender. "Gender is a spectrum. Reconstructed some Popular faces using ai (sic)," the tweet was captioned.

To begin with, Kohli shared an AI-inspired female version of PM Modi. This was followed by a few more Indian celebs from various walks of life. Virat Kohli, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Ramdev Baba, and Mukesh Ambani were part of Madhav Kohli's artwork.

28/ Baba Ramdev remained unchanged pic.twitter.com/PiItp9twRj — Madhav Kohli (@mvdhav) January 9, 2023

Apart from renowned names from India, the artwork also showed gender-swapped portrait of Mona Lisa, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andrew Tate, and a few more.