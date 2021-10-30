In Photos: People in Punjab design their house water tanks in various unique designs

Who knew water tanks could come in not just various sizes, but different objects too! It's no story tale; it's true. When NRIs began building homes in their villages in the late 1970s, this trend found favour with the initial wave of Punjabi immigrants.

The latest instances of water tank art dotting the rural skyline include Hummer cars, motorcycles, planes, ships, transport trucks, bhangra dancers, and animals.

Mukhtiar Singh, Uppal Bhupa | ANI

"Many things are built like plane, ship and many others. People from other areas also come here to see them especially the plane," says another villager | ANI

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 10:45 AM IST