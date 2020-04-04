I'm Lovin It! McDonald's shares secret recipe for Sausage and Egg McMuffin at home amid lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has been hard overall, but it has been an unending hell for foodies who have been living off of McDonalds for as long as they can remember. Now, there are YouTubers and food bloggers who have tried to replicate these one of a kind recipes to be done at home, but nothing beats the original anyway.

So in order to help us cope amid the pandemic but also satiate our taste buds, McD has revealed its secret recipe for their breakfast classic Sausage and Egg McMuffin.

With the restaurant chain shut due to the outbreak, their gesture to share the recipe to be made at home comes as a saving grace. While you might not be able to twin it, at least it can turn out as a sibling to the original.

'We're not saying it will be as good as the real thing, but for now it's the best way to keep those taste buds satisfied in lockdown," McDonald's said in a statement.

In a recipe shared with FEMAIL, McDonald's revealed that all you need is an English muffin, 75g of sausage meat, two eggs and a slice of American cheese.

INGREDIENTS

One English Muffin

75g of sausage meat

Two eggs

One slice of American Cheese

One potato

METHOD

Toast English muffin until golden brown.

Season the sausage meat with a pinch of salt and pepper, and then shape into balls.

Flatten into patty shapes and cook under a pre-heated grill for six to seven minutes on each side (or as per instructions on packaging).

Brush the inside of a metal ring with a little oil and place in a small frying pan.

Pour in just enough water to cover the base then bring to the boil.

Crack the eggs into the rings, cover the pan and cook for two to three minutes.

Assemble your McMuffin by layering the patty and egg on top of a slice of cheese.

To make a hash brown

Grate the potato into a bowl.

Mix in an egg then season with salt and pepper.

Heat a glug of oil in a pan then add a spoonful of the mix.

Flatten and cook until golden brown on both sides.