'If you date a guy from...': Twitterati's new trend of #datingcompanies is the funniest thing on internet today

If there's one universal truth, it's this- dating during a pandemic is a complicated business.

Ever since the pandemic hit our lives, there have hardly been any dates. Most people turned towards online dating apps like Bumble, Tinder, etc. When we realised that the pandemic is never-ending, people started going on virtual dates. But is it good enough?

With the danger of the third wave of Coronavirus lurking behind the shadows, it's evident that we are not going back to the 'old normal' anytime soon.

So, since we cannot go out on cute little dates, netizens have taken to the task of imagining what would happen if they were to date someone. It doesn't stop here, Twitterati are imagining what would happen if they were to date someone from a specific. Trust us, the results are hilarious!

The trend is called #datingcompanies. Let us give you an example.

One Twitter user wrote, "If you date a person from Chlor Mint, you don't have to ask anyone about anything second time. Kyuki dobara mat puchna. #datingCompanies."