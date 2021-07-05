'Hope he doesn't land into ring of water fire': Mark Zuckerberg surfs holding American flag on 4th July; viral video inspires meme fest

On July 4, the United States of America marks the country's independence day. To commemmorate the day, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg waved a flag while riding an electric surfboard.
Zuckerberg posted a video on Instagram wherein he can be seen gliding through the water with the flag of USA while John Denver's anthem to West Virginia, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" plays in the background.
Watch the video here:
The video went viral in no time amassing more than more than 1.3 million views on Instagram. While many are loving the video and are impressed by it, others are finding it weird and hilarious.
Tank Sinatra on Instagram wrote in the comments, "This is the stuff meme dreams are made of."
Another Instagrammer wrote, "I’m too poor to even know what he’s on."
Not only Instagram, but netizens have also spread the video on Twitter. Twitterati have converted Zuckerberg's post into a meme and are having fun.
One Twitter user wrote, "I wish they could bring John Denver back to life just so he could sue Mark Zuckerberg for this."
Another wrote, "mark zuckerberg on his way to radicalize white supremacists online again."
Here are some other Zuckerberg memes that will make your day.
Laugh away!https://twitter.com/davekarpf/status/1411823367959756800?s=20