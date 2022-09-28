Identify who is Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in their childhood picture wearing similar shirts, Netizens react

"Pehchan kon?" |

Virat Kohli is an Indian cricketer and former captain of the team blue. Babar Azam is a Pakistani cricketer and captain of the Pakistan cricket team across all formats. He is in the top five rankings across all formats, while Virat has several world records yet to be broken.

Kohli rediscovered his lost form ahead of the T20I World Cup. Although Kohli’s experience and records put him in a league of his own, Azam’s batting and leadership qualities have made the Pakistan team a force to reckon with in recent times.

Cricket lovers from both nations often compare Kohli and Azam’s batting prowess. Childhood photos of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam were tweeted by a Twitter user Masaq Aqeel Janjua.

Check the tweet below:

How come, both babar & kohli are wearing the same shirts 😭



That bowl cut 🥰 pic.twitter.com/85PYXR6tyA — Masab Aqeel Janjua (@MasabAqeelreal) September 27, 2022

While one Twitter user wrote, "Kumbh ke mele mein toh nahi bichde the"; other user wrote, "Karan / Arjun?"

Read the reactions of the Twitter users below:

May be Check shirts were in trend. — Preet (@preet_pal1) September 27, 2022

Kumbh ke mele mein toh nahi bichde the😂😂 — Meet (@meet7hazard) September 27, 2022

Us waqt trading was officially allowed 😜 ..but on serious notes, both r great players. It's heartening to see mutual respect among themselves. — Sharad Goswami (@sharadgoswamis) September 28, 2022

Bade bhai ki shirt chota bhai pehnta hai — BlueJersey (@BlueJerseyIND) September 28, 2022

Kabhi find the difference between two images khela hota to isko same nahi bolta 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Natkhat._.bhartiya (@NatkhatBhartiya) September 28, 2022

Karan / Arjun? — Hassan Mohiudin (@HassanMohiudin) September 28, 2022

It shows that @babarazam258 started copying (idolizing 😜) @imVkohli from his childhood. 🤣🤣 — Mukti Prasanna Rath (@mukti_rath) September 27, 2022

Buy One, Get One Free — ProBonoPublico (@Pro_BonoPublico) September 27, 2022

Same haircut too😂 — GAURAB (@gaurab_sinha) September 28, 2022

India will take on Pakistan in Australia in the biggest clash of the cricketing calendar. The tickets for the game is already sold out and the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) would be completely packed with cricket fans on October 23.

Currently, Kohli would feature in the T20I opener against South Africa at Trivandrum on Wednesday whereas Babar is currently leading Pakistan against England in the ongoing T20I series.