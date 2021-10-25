e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 02:22 PM IST

'I wasn't ready for this': #BuntyAurBabli2 trailer takes over the internet leaving netizens exhilarated

Dhea Eapen
It's finally out! Official trailer for Bunty and Bubly 2 is out; fans couldn't be happier. In their upcoming film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji are poised to give Gen-Z performers Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari a rough battle with their characteristic sense of humour and fantastic performance.

The movie's official teaser was earlier released on Friday, featuring the two couples cruelly teasing each other. The teaser video opens with Rani and Saif dressing up for the promotional video for the flick.

"Saifu, how long have we been working together?" Rani asks Saif, who responds, "it's been 12 years." She responded by saying how much she missed working with him.

In the film, the OG con-couple Bunty-Babli, played by Saif and Rani, battles it out with the current con-couple, Siddhant and Sharvari, in an almost three-minute-long teaser.

The original Bunty and Babli, Saif and Rani, enjoy a nice, uncomplicated, and regular life with their son, according to the intriguing trailer.

They are, however, on the radar of Pankaj Tripathi, who portrays a cop, for being involved in another heist.

The trailer for the movie however has taken fans on a whole new level of excitement as they take to Twitter to share their take in the movie's trailer.

Have a look at a few reactions that have taken over Twitter:

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 02:20 PM IST
