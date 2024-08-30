 'I Love Toxic People': Most Weirdest Hat Messages From NYC Subway Go Viral On Social Media
One of the hats worn by a passenger who asleep on the coach, read, "I love toxic people." If this has made you curious to know what other hats carried on them, we have you covered. Read below for details

Updated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
Hat Messages From NYC Subway | Instagram

The New York City subway is known for its passengers who ravel in the most unusual ways, especially due to funky clothing or accessories. In a recent case, an Instagram page featuring the activities and instances from the transport service noted what were the weirdest hat messages people on board walked into.

While any piece of attire could be a part of expression and leaving behind a statement, these hats really stood out with striking messages. With some savage, eccentric yet relatable hat texts, these pictures taken from the NYC subways are now going viral on social media.

Check out the post below

"Make money, not friends"; "F*ck love, get money;" "Not famous but known;" "Painters have smoother strokes", "Gaslight your therapist, and "Does anyone still wear a hat?" were some one hats that stood out from the crowd. Of the hats featured in the Instagram post, one even read, "Quietly judging" and another said, "Sick of myself." These hats were found to be cool by some people, but it looked like most reflected on the mental health of passengers especially where one of them wore a hat reading "Pretty much broke."

