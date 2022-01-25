'I believe in loyalty to party and ideology': Old tweets of RPN Singh surface as he quits Congress to join BJP

In a big blow to already sulking congress, former union minister and Rahul Gandhi loyalist RPN Singh has resigned from party. RPN's name figured in the recently announced list of 30 star campaigners for UP assembly polls.

On Tuesday, RPN Singh sent his resignation letter to congress national president Sonia Gandhi and joined BJP in the evening. Four times legislator and once MP from Padrauna, UP, RPN Singh was not happy with congress for the last few months. He was not attending party meetings in UP and was last seen in the Gorakhpur rally of Priyanka Gandhi two months back.

Soon after his resignation, netizens started digging his old tweets slamming BJP in harsh words in order to take a jibe at him.

Take a look at some of his old tweets:

First Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, now Giriraj Singh, Modi's Ministers are a #NationalShame — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) April 1, 2015

Advertisement

Protests against the UP government by the Congress in 5 different assembly constituencies of Kushinagar district today pic.twitter.com/j0uEk8xR7o — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) October 8, 2021

किसानों से जिस तरह का बर्ताव किया जा रहा है वह अक्षम्य है। किसानों ‌ की आवाज सरकार सुन नहीं रही है।क्रूरता की सारी हदें पार करते हुए किसानों को गाड़ियों से रौंदा जा रहा है। बेलगाम यूपी पुलिस अगर @priyankagandhi जी को रोकने के बजाय उन गुंडो को रोकती तो कल अन्नदाता शहीद नहीं होते — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) October 4, 2021

इस कड़ाके की ठंड में देश का अन्नदाता किसान अपने हक के लिए सड़क पर संघर्ष कर रहा है। केन्द्र सरकार अपनी हठधर्मिता छोड़कर तत्काल हमारे अन्नदाताओं के साथ न्याय करे। हमारे अन्नदाता किसानों के इस संघर्ष में कांग्रेस पार्टी उनके साथ है।#BharatBandh — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) December 8, 2020

Advertisement

It may be mentioned that there prominent youth leaders of congress including RPN have left party in the recent past. All these were loyalist of Gandhi family. Earlier in July last year, former union minister Jitin Prasad had left congress to join BJP. Jitin was made cabinet minister in Yogi government after he left congress. Another old Gandhi family loyalist Lalitesh Pati Tripathi had also resigned from congress in November last year and joined Trinamool Congress party.

RPN who belonged to ex-royal family of Padrauna was elected legislator in 1996, 1998, 2002 and 2007 assembly polls. He was elected MP from Padrauna in 2009 and was made union minister. However he faced defeat in 2014 and 2019 parliament elections.

According to congress leaders, Swami Prasad Maurya who has recently joined Samajwadi Party leaving BJP had been a strong opponent of RPN in the local politics of east UP and particularly Padrauna. Currently Maurya is a legislator from Padrauna. After his leaving BJP, the party was making efforts to rope in RPN to it's fold. RPN being from backward Kurmi community would boost BJP's prospects among this dominant section of UP.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 03:53 PM IST