'I am the New York Times... until I get banned': Fake account gets blue tick on Twitter after publication denies paying Elon Musk for it |

The New York Times lost its verification mark on Twitter after refusing to pay for the blue tick. Soon after this made to the headlines, an opportunist was seen coming up with a fake but verified (contrary, but true) account of the publication on the microblogging site.

The News York Times (with a blue tick) wrote, "REMINDER: The New York Times lost its verification badge so now I am the New York Times at least until I get banned." This tweet has gone viral on the internet and cautioned people about how the payment-based verification could lead to chaos and emergence of fake accounts posing as real.

REMINDER: The New York Times lost its verification badge so now I am the New York Times at least until I get banned — The New York Times (@thatbilloakley) April 3, 2023

On April 2, Elon Musk took a dig at NYT and tweeted, "The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting. Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It’s unreadable. They would have far more real followers if they only posted their top articles. Same applies to all publications."

The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2023