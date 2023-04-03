 'I am the New York Times... until I get banned': Fake account gets blue tick on Twitter after publication denies paying Elon Musk for it
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'I am the New York Times... until I get banned': Fake account gets blue tick on Twitter after publication denies paying Elon Musk for it

'I am the New York Times... until I get banned': Fake account gets blue tick on Twitter after publication denies paying Elon Musk for it

The News York Times (with a blue tick) wrote, "REMINDER: The New York Times lost its verification badge so now I am the New York Times at least until I get banned."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
'I am the New York Times... until I get banned': Fake account gets blue tick on Twitter after publication denies paying Elon Musk for it |

The New York Times lost its verification mark on Twitter after refusing to pay for the blue tick. Soon after this made to the headlines, an opportunist was seen coming up with a fake but verified (contrary, but true) account of the publication on the microblogging site.

The News York Times (with a blue tick) wrote, "REMINDER: The New York Times lost its verification badge so now I am the New York Times at least until I get banned." This tweet has gone viral on the internet and cautioned people about how the payment-based verification could lead to chaos and emergence of fake accounts posing as real.

On April 2, Elon Musk took a dig at NYT and tweeted, "The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting. Also, their feed is the Twitter equivalent of diarrhea. It’s unreadable. They would have far more real followers if they only posted their top articles. Same applies to all publications."

Read Also
Elon Musk denies Twitter blue tick to New York Times as it refuses to pay for verification, netizens...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I am the New York Times... until I get banned': Fake account gets blue tick on Twitter after...

'I am the New York Times... until I get banned': Fake account gets blue tick on Twitter after...

Viral Video: Washing machine explodes to burn the laundry shop; man miraculously exits seconds...

Viral Video: Washing machine explodes to burn the laundry shop; man miraculously exits seconds...

Food vs girls: Who gets single's favourite Temjen Along's attention? Check viral photo to know

Food vs girls: Who gets single's favourite Temjen Along's attention? Check viral photo to know

Landslide disrupts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban; visuals surface

Landslide disrupts traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban; visuals surface

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy; draws criticism

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy; draws criticism