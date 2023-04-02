Elon Musk denies Twitter blue tick to New York Times as it refuses to pay for verification, netizens react

Like other social media handles, the Twitter blue tick was meant for verified accounts and a marker for prominent handles. But it has been losing its value ever since Elon Musk took over as Twitter CEO, along with its workforce and services.

After refusing to pay for the blue tick along with others such as the White House and Lebron James, New York Times has lost its verification mark on Twitter.

Musk's new diktat comes into effect

The microblogging site under Musk had set a deadline of March 31 to get paid Twitter Blue subscriptions for blue ticks.

At the same time the package provides users with an option to remove their blue tick as well.

But despite this action against the publication, the New York Times Books handle retained its blue tick.

As it became a paid service, those who already had legacy blue ticks were set to lose them from April 1.

Musk also took a jibe at the publication over their content after removing the coveted and now controversial blue tick.

The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn’t even interesting — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2023

Netizens, already unhappy with the decision to turn blue ticks into a paid feature, reacted to the move.

As I was saying. The only account to lose its legacy verification so far is... The New York Times. And in a deleted tweet, Musk said he'd be specifically targeting verified accounts that say they won't pay for a fake tick https://t.co/XKYtBN2gj6 — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) April 2, 2023

So now the New York Times doesn’t have a blue tick because Elon Musk is a child, but I still do — Evan O’Connell (@evanoconnell) April 2, 2023

Elon Musk has revoked the New York Times’ Twitter verification badge (Fox News still has its badge).



Be extra careful what news you share, cause it might come from a fake version of a publication.



What a mess. — Nick Hedley (@nickhedley) April 2, 2023

What are other top organisations doing?