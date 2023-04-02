 Elon Musk denies Twitter blue tick to New York Times as it refuses to pay for verification, netizens react
Elon Musk denies Twitter blue tick to New York Times as it refuses to pay for verification, netizens react

Elon Musk denies Twitter blue tick to New York Times as it refuses to pay for verification, netizens react

But despite this action against the publication, the New York Times Books handle retained its blue tick.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Like other social media handles, the Twitter blue tick was meant for verified accounts and a marker for prominent handles. But it has been losing its value ever since Elon Musk took over as Twitter CEO, along with its workforce and services.

After refusing to pay for the blue tick along with others such as the White House and Lebron James, New York Times has lost its verification mark on Twitter.

Musk's new diktat comes into effect

  • The microblogging site under Musk had set a deadline of March 31 to get paid Twitter Blue subscriptions for blue ticks.

  • At the same time the package provides users with an option to remove their blue tick as well.

  • But despite this action against the publication, the New York Times Books handle retained its blue tick.

  • As it became a paid service, those who already had legacy blue ticks were set to lose them from April 1.

  • Musk also took a jibe at the publication over their content after removing the coveted and now controversial blue tick.

Netizens, already unhappy with the decision to turn blue ticks into a paid feature, reacted to the move.

What are other top organisations doing?

  • Although the White House won't pay for the blue one, it will keep the grey tick, which has been provided for government organisations.

  • Apart from New York Times, CNN was also among the firms and individuals who refused to pay for Musk's new verification program.

  • As blue ticks on Twitter will now cost Rs 8 per month, the grey marks for governments are Rs 50 a month and golden badges for businesses have been priced at Rs 1000 every month.

  • Blue ticks were originally used to identify brands, leaders, artists and other celebrities since 2009.

  • But under Musk's new policy, anyone can get one as long as they pay, while prominent brands such as New York Times will lose verification.

