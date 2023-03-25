 Hiding blue ticks on Twitter may soon be an option for paid users
Now those who want longer posts and less ads, along with more visibility for their tweets with the Twitter Blue package, can escape the blue tick stigma.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Pixabay

If Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, marred by drama and u-turns by the board and the entrepreneur was unpleasant, his handling of the social media giant didn't help either. Before laying off thousands, restoring unpopular handles and causing outages due to his policies, Musk had drawn flak for making users pay for blue ticks.

Months later, the blue verification mark isn't as coveted as it was, and users with paid Twitter Blue subscriptions will get to hide them.

article-image

Not a sought after badge anymore

  • A smartphone app developer Alessandro Paluzzi pointed out the option to show or hide blue ticks in a Twitter thread.

  • This indicates a shift from how Twitter blue ticks, which once stood for credibility, are now an embarrassment since anyone can get them for Rs 900 a month.

article-image

Golden badges to cost more as well

  • Apart from this, business will have to shell out as much as $1,000 a month to get the golden check mark.

  • The legacy verification program for Twitter, which allowed those who already had blue ticks to keep them, will also end from April 1.

  • An option which allows people to hide something they were fighting to flaunt, indicates the stalemate between Twitter users and Musk.

