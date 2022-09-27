Hyderabad Rains: Twitterati react with funny memes

Hyderabad has been witnessing heavy rain and loud thunder since earlier this week. It also resulted in traffic and waterlogging on the streets of Hyderabad.

According to Telangana Today, the southern and central parts of the city experienced massive rain and thunderstorms that remained active for not less than an hour.

A user known for sharing weather predictions on Twitter brought to notice that the rainfall would increase in many parts of the state, today.

Meanwhile, Twitterati began to hope for a work from home setting due to the emergent weather scenario. Netizens were seen sharing hilarious memes on the microblogging platform. Some also captured and uploaded visuals showing rainfall and its effects.

Check some tweets:

Give me some Sunshine,

But don't give me more rain,

Above all,

Don't let TRS come to power again.#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/RPrTqVQgU8 — Dr.Ananth (@Amazingananth) September 26, 2022