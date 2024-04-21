'Humongous Airport Built Without Basic Commuting Options': Netizens React To Viral Photo Showing Passengers Waiting For Uber Cabs Outside Hyderabad Airport |

A photo has surfaced on the internet showing a long line of passengers outside the Hyderabad airport. Interestingly, the passengers are said to be standing in the queue for Uber cabs to reach their desired location in the city. In the photo, passengers can be seen waiting for their cabs, visibly frustrated, with their baggage.

The photo uploaded on X by a user 'serish' shows people lined up in a queue, probably ahead of him. "Queue for Uber cabs at Hyderabad airport. Hyderabad cabbies appear to have cracked the code where cabs wait for hours but passengers can’t find vehicles," he captioned the photo post.

Queue for Uber cabs at #Hyderabad airport. Hyderabad cabbies appear to have cracked the code where cabs wait for hours but passengers can’t find vehicles. pic.twitter.com/zv5NN2leo6 — serish (@serish) April 20, 2024

Netizens React To Viral Photo

The post has garnered attention from several netizens criticising both the government and the taxi service company, Uber, for the absence of cabs at the airport despite such rush there. Comparing the Delhi and Chennai airports to be same in terms of connectivity, a user commented, "India is the only country where humongous airport is built without basic commuting options like subway trains or buses, Even to walk till delhi/chennai airport metro is an arduous task"

India is the only country where humongous airport is built without basic commuting options like subway trains or buses, Even to walk till delhi/chennai airport metro is an arduous task — Anjani (@Anjanispeaks) April 21, 2024

Then public transportation should be increased ( shuttle services ) . To maintain demand vs supply ratio.



If u go in a cab without an app u may/ may not end up robbery or else ... — Hari Prasad vanaparthi (@HariPra44439237) April 21, 2024

Another user expressed concerns over robbery and other crimes which could take place if someone takes a cab without an app. Further demanding better public transportation at the airport, he said, "Then public transportation should be increased ( shuttle services ) . To maintain demand vs supply ratio. If u go in a cab without an app u may/ may not end up robbery or else ..."

A user sought help from Uber India Support and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport authorities in the matter. He tagged both their official accounts on X and said, "Can you fix this issue please? Why do passengers have to wait in such long queues for cabs that are already at the airport willing to ferry passengers? Or is the problem somewhere else?"

@UberIN_Support @RGIAHyd Can you fix this issue please? Why do passengers have to wait in such long queues for cabs that are already at the airport willing to ferry passengers? Or is the problem somewhere else? — notional_reality (@turning_axis) April 21, 2024

I had to wait 45 minutes once.



And another time... The whole bay was SO FULL OF TAXIS, there was a traffic jam for 45 minutes



That place is something! — Ram Bhupathiraju (@bhsriram) April 20, 2024

Another user shared his personal experience at the airport and said, "I had to wait 45 minutes once. And another time... The whole bay was SO FULL OF TAXIS, there was a traffic jam for 45 minutes That place is something!"

No Response From Authorities

The Hyderabad Airport or Uber India has not responded to the post as of now. However, waiting for cabs at the airport can be hectic for people after long flights. Passengers, already exhausted due to their journey can be frustrated if they don't reach their desired location in time.