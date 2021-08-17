'Horrible form': Video of Taliban's day out at gym in presidential palace goes viral; netizens call it 'hilarious but sad'

On Sunday, the Taliban presided over the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan as former President Ashraf Ghani flew away from the country.

Multiple pictures from the presidential palace went viral on social media. A recent video going viral on Twitter shows Taliban members running around the palace's gym.

In the video, the fighters seem to be struggling with the equipment. Many social media users pointed out that the Taliban fighters do not seem so strong after all.

Many questioned how the armed forces could not defeat such people who cannot even lift heavy weights.

One social media user commented, "The gym of the Presidential Palace in Kabul. Not a single Taliban tried to deadlift. One of them pressed ~50 lbs. Tells you something about the strength of the other side."

Meanwhile, others found the clip to be hilarious and could not stop laughing. Many even cracked jokes and puns.

Some Taliban fighters were also seen enjoying rides at amusement parks in Afghanistan.

Here's how people are reacting to Taliban's outing at the gym. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 05:07 PM IST