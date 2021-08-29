'History has been made': Paddler Bhavinaben Patel wins silver at Tokyo Paralympics; proud Indians send love virtually

Bhavina Patel's magical run in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games ended with a silver medal as she lost to world No. 1 Zhou Ying of China in straight games in the final of the women's table tennis Class 4 on Sunday.

Patel thus won India's first medal at Tokyo 2020 and 13th overall.

Patel, ranked 12th in the world who had made an incredible run to the final by beating the gold and silver medallist of the Rio Paralympics, found Zhou, winner at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, too strong to handle and lost 3-0 (7-11, 5-11, 6-11) in a 19-minute encounter in women's singles Class 4.

The 34-year-old Patel became the first Indian table tennis player to win a medal at the Paralympics.

She also became only the second Indian female athlete to win a medal in the Paralympics after Deepa Malik, who bagged a silver in shot put F43 in 2016.

The news made people across India proud of Patel. Indians are now taking to social media to express how proud they are of the silver medallist.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 10:37 AM IST