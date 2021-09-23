e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:27 AM IST

'His creations will always inspire': On 'rashtra kavi' Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's birth anniversary, netizens pay tributes virtually

FPJ Web Desk
Poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar | Twitter

Today, Indians are remembering the nationalist poet, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary. He was born on September 23, 1908. Along with being a poet, Dinkar was also a freedom fighter who later became a member of parliament.

Dinkar is one of the most legendary poets that India has witnessed. In the field of Hindi literature, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar has made a phenomenal contribution with his words.. He is considered to be one of the most successful and famous modern Hindi poets.

As a mark of honour, Dinkar's portrait was unveiled in the Central Hall of Parliament of India by the then Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh in his centenary year, 2008.

On Dinkar's birth anniversary, Vice-President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu quoted a poetry on Twitter. He wrote, "On the birth anniversary of national poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, I salute the poet's dynamic poetry."Not o

People across India are remembering the poet and are quoting his words on his birth anniversary.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 11:27 AM IST
