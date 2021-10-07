e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Ashish Mishra, accused of running over farmers in UP, summoned by cops for questioningAfter speaking out over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Varun Gandhi left out of new list of national executive committee
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 06:06 PM IST

'His books bring Zanzibar to life': Tanzania-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah earns Nobel Prize in Literature; netizens applaud decision

FPJ Web Desk
Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah | Twitter

Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah | Twitter

Advertisement

Tanzania-born UK-based post-colonialist novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose oeuvre mainly deals with the physical and mental disruptions faced by refugees, was on Thursday conferred the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2021.

Announcing the award - the first to a non-European writer since Japan-born Kazuo Ishiguro in 2017 - the Swedish Academy cited his "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents".

The news has overwhelmed people across the globe who are praising the decision.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Born in the Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar in 1948, Gurnah reached the UK as a refugee at the end of the 1960s. After his PhD in 1982, he began his academic career with teaching at a Nigerian university and is currently a Professor and Director of Graduate studies at the UK's University of Kent. His focus is on postcolonial writing and in colonial discourse, with focus on Africa, the Caribbean and India.

Beginning with "Memory of Departure" (1987), his 10 novels include the Booker and Whitbread-nominated "Paradise" (1994), with the most recent being "Afterlives" (2020).

He has also a collection of short-stories titled "My Mother Lived on a Farm in Africa" (2006) to his credit.

With inputs from IANS.

ALSO READ

'When it comes to Garba, nobody comes close to her': As Navratri begins, netizens get nostalgic for...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 06:06 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal