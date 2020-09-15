Hindu Upper Caste... Golden Retriever? K3G style aarti for dog sparks allegations of ‘Brahminism’

Brahminism it would appear is the new smoking, at least according to the Buzzfeed-Marxist historians who have taken over our timelines. It’s not rare to see Brahminical-hetero-capitalist-patriarchal structure being blamed for everything and it’s strange that it hasn’t been blamed for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

That’s the only one missing from the list of fraudulent claims made so far. So, when a video went viral on social media of a dog who was getting the Jaya Bachchan aarti treatment, social media went bonkers.

The video shows a girl holding a puppy in her hand while another girl enters the frame with an aarti ki thali. To the dog’s credit, he/she looks super non-plussed with the entire treatment. The video is captioned: “My new favorite thing is desi families welcoming their new puppies with traditional ceremonies.”

While caste is certainly a problem that hasn’t gone away it’s perhaps a bit preposterous believe than anyone doing aarti is promoting Brahminical superiority.