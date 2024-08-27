 Hilarious! Sharma Uncle Leaves Netizens In Splits After Quirky Banner At His General Store Goes Viral
Hilarious! Sharma Uncle Leaves Netizens In Splits After Quirky Banner At His General Store Goes Viral

A shopkeeper surnamed Sharma noted that many customers face a dilemma on which flavour of Lays chips they wish to buy. In his banner, he wrote, "Dukaan par khade hoke konsa lays lu sochna mana hai (It is prohibited to stand at the store and then think which lays one should take)."

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Sharma General Store Viral Photo | REDDIT

Some decisions in life are really difficult to make. No, we aren't referring to job or marriage-related decisions but something even more tough. Thinking on a lighthearted note, you would agree that it isn't easy to decide which flavour of biscuits, snacks or munchies you want to order after finding everything interesting. We understand it is a difficult decision to let go one flavour of chips over another when you have only limited money and can purchase just one packet.

Unless you are someone who only loves and is loyal to the American cream and onion flavour, you might become indecisive if you were to choose from a dozen of chip varieties. In this regard, a shopkeeper from India installed a quirky banner at his general store which asked them to be sure about which flavour of chips they wanted to purchase. The banner asked people to avoid being confused at the store and come prepared with their choice from their homes.

Check viral Reddit post below

Sharma Uncle had enough of your sh*t
byu/nishantatripathi inindiasocial

A shopkeeper surnamed Sharma noted that many customers face a dilemma on which flavour of Lays chips they wish to buy. In his banner, he wrote, "Dukaan par khade hoke konsa lays lu sochna mana hai (It is prohibited to stand at the store and then think which lays one should take)." "Kripya apne ghar se soch ke aaye (Please decide from our homes and come)," the message read further before Sharma Uncle signed off.

Netizens react to viral post

Now, this poster is taking the internet by a storm and leaving netizens in splits. As the shopkeeper caught the pulse of most people who were often confused on which chips they should ask for, Reddit users reacted with laughter emojis and hilarious memes.

