Here's Why Iconic DDLJ 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi' Is Not Possible In Vande Bharat Trains

You might have watched the classic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge several times and wanted to recreate its iconic 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi' scene in real life. Despite considering that the act of getting into a running train like Simran aka Kajol is risky, filmy fans would have given it a try. However, in the age of AC trains, you can't really manifest your dream to live the DDLJ moment - the simple reason being closed doors.

Vande Bharat trains which have gained popularity in recent times seem to not support your filmy nasha. It rather focuses on your safety which could be compromised if you try to catch a train when it has already departed.

An X post is going viral as it addresses the 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi' scene and its next-to-impossible chances on Vande Bharat coaches. A daughter named Kosha took to the microblogging site narrating how the doors closed as the train was ready to depart from the railway station, leaving her both parents inside the coach despite only one of them scheduled to travel.

Naturally once my mom got ready, dad woke up & took the car out to drop her off on the station. When the train arrived, like every other Indian man, he took the luggage & settled it well near the seats so that mom can sit comfortably. (2/4) — Kosha (@imkosha) April 2, 2024

So now both my mom & dad are travelling in Vande Bharat for the first time — my mom till Mumbai & my dad till the next station which is Surat,looking for a return ticket to Vadodara in a night dress, with our car parked somewhere near Vadodara railway station 😂🤣 (4/4) — Kosha (@imkosha) April 2, 2024

It was a Vande Bharat train from Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station to Mumbai Central routing through Vadodara where Kosha's father entered to assist his wife to the seat with her luggage, however before he could offboard, the gates shut and he had no choice apart from continuing until the next stop arrived.

This scenario of doors closing before departure triggered some chatter online where one of the netizens reminded others about how the iconic scene from the SRK-Kajol film is not possible with these trains. "No more DDLJ scenes with Vande Bharat Trains. By the time Amrish will say Ja Simran Ja.. Jee le apani jindagi, doors will get locked," it read.