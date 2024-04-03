 Here's Why Iconic DDLJ 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi' Is Not Possible In Vande Bharat Trains
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralHere's Why Iconic DDLJ 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi' Is Not Possible In Vande Bharat Trains

Here's Why Iconic DDLJ 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi' Is Not Possible In Vande Bharat Trains

An X post is going viral as it addresses the 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi' scene and its next-to-impossible chances on Vande Bharat coaches.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
article-image

You might have watched the classic Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge several times and wanted to recreate its iconic 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi' scene in real life. Despite considering that the act of getting into a running train like Simran aka Kajol is risky, filmy fans would have given it a try. However, in the age of AC trains, you can't really manifest your dream to live the DDLJ moment - the simple reason being closed doors.

Vande Bharat trains which have gained popularity in recent times seem to not support your filmy nasha. It rather focuses on your safety which could be compromised if you try to catch a train when it has already departed.

An X post is going viral as it addresses the 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi' scene and its next-to-impossible chances on Vande Bharat coaches. A daughter named Kosha took to the microblogging site narrating how the doors closed as the train was ready to depart from the railway station, leaving her both parents inside the coach despite only one of them scheduled to travel.

It was a Vande Bharat train from Gandhinagar Capital Railway Station to Mumbai Central routing through Vadodara where Kosha's father entered to assist his wife to the seat with her luggage, however before he could offboard, the gates shut and he had no choice apart from continuing until the next stop arrived.

This scenario of doors closing before departure triggered some chatter online where one of the netizens reminded others about how the iconic scene from the SRK-Kajol film is not possible with these trains. "No more DDLJ scenes with Vande Bharat Trains. By the time Amrish will say Ja Simran Ja.. Jee le apani jindagi, doors will get locked," it read.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Here's Why Iconic DDLJ 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi' Is Not Possible In Vande Bharat Trains

Here's Why Iconic DDLJ 'Ja Simran Ja Jee Le Apni Zindagi' Is Not Possible In Vande Bharat Trains

UP: Monster Son Assaults Elderly Mother With Stick In Bulandshahr, Woman Seeks Refuge From Locals;...

UP: Monster Son Assaults Elderly Mother With Stick In Bulandshahr, Woman Seeks Refuge From Locals;...

Delhi: Female Dog Breeder Beats 3 Puppies Stuffed In A Cage In Front Of Little Girl, Animal...

Delhi: Female Dog Breeder Beats 3 Puppies Stuffed In A Cage In Front Of Little Girl, Animal...

12th Pass UP Woman's Fluent English Goes Viral; Video Of Her Conversation With Foreigner Is...

12th Pass UP Woman's Fluent English Goes Viral; Video Of Her Conversation With Foreigner Is...

This Video Of Woman Singing 'Love Story' On Delhi Streets Is Just Perfect For Swifties

This Video Of Woman Singing 'Love Story' On Delhi Streets Is Just Perfect For Swifties