'He aged 4 years in one week': Twitter shocked as white-haired Trump makes first public appearance after defeat

President Trump is facing an uphill battle as he tries to prove prevalence of widespread voter fraud in the US. More than a week after poll watchers called the election in favour of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Trump continues to reiterate that he has won the polls, even mounting a legal battle in several areas. But if his address on Friday is anything to go by, it would appear that the battle for the US Presidential post appears to have aged the world leader considerably, giving him many a gray hair to contend with.

The President whose flaxen hair has often made headlines - be it for his strange windswept looks or the time he allowed 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon to muss his hairdo - was unexpectedly spotted on Friday with white tresses. His address on "Operation Warp Speed" in the Rose Garden of the White House has since gone viral, and a large part of the reason appears to be his white hair.