'He aged 4 years in one week': Twitter shocked as white-haired Trump makes first public appearance after defeat

President Trump is facing an uphill battle as he tries to prove prevalence of widespread voter fraud in the US. More than a week after poll watchers called the election in favour of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Trump continues to reiterate that he has won the polls, even mounting a legal battle in several areas. But if his address on Friday is anything to go by, it would appear that the battle for the US Presidential post appears to have aged the world leader considerably, giving him many a gray hair to contend with.
The President whose flaxen hair has often made headlines - be it for his strange windswept looks or the time he allowed 'The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon to muss his hairdo - was unexpectedly spotted on Friday with white tresses. His address on "Operation Warp Speed" in the Rose Garden of the White House has since gone viral, and a large part of the reason appears to be his white hair.
The press conference also saw the President come closer than before to accepting that he was unlikely to have a second term in office. In his first public remarks since the defeat was announced, the President spoke about the US administration, and the possibility of a lockdown in the coming days.
While the President stopped himself from conceding to Biden, he appeared to be far more unsure about the possibility of administrative changes, stating that "time will tell".
While certain angles and photos appeared to give it a slight tint, the President's hair was most certainly not its usual colour on Friday. And social media was quick to take notes, chiming in with many a jibe. Going by the comments, many are shocked by the transformation.
"It appears Donald Trump’s hair dye has conceded," tweeted one user.
"Either Trump's hair colourist has jumped ship, or he's trying to gradually morph into Joe Biden and hope we don't notice," tweeted another.
Take a look:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)