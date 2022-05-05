Hardik Pandya's son gives Rashid Khan a cute flying kiss, the video goes viral

India player and Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya is known for his swag. Yesterday, Gujarat Titans posted a video on the Instagram where he is seen holding his son Agastya while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is seen playing with him. As the video rolls further, Rashid Khan blows a kiss towards Agastya. Junior Pandya then returns the kiss in a similar fashion. Rashid Khan is left in awe and looks floored by the gesture.

The video, posted on Gujarat Titans Instagram page with a caption that read, “Just three words… cutest video ever”. The caption was accompanied with an emoji.

Netizens are loving this cute and adorable interaction between the two.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 07:09 PM IST