Hardik Pandya's lookalike WWE star Carmelo Hayes trends on Twitter

Netizens wonder if Hardik pandya took to debut in NXT, however it was his lookalike in that sport. WWE star Carmelo Hayes left the internet confused and amazed for his uncanny resemblance to the Indian cricketer.

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya may not have played for the national team in the recent past, but surely hasn't gone off the limelight. On Wednesday, the cricketer Hardik Pandya got to the top trends on Twitter, sharing the fame with WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes. But why? Twiter users were baffled to see Pandya in a wrestling arena. No sooner to figure out that it wasn't him at all.

Not just did the facial features hold similarities, but also the physique, tatoos, and neck accessories. Netizens tried their best to tickle their eyes to spot a cleat difference between the two, but not enough to win the stance.

However, Even Carmelo himself was in surprise for him trending in India with so much love. In a tweet Carmelo tagged Pandya and wrote, "Hardik has me trending in India, Much love."

Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:14 AM IST