 'Hand-Written Boarding Pass Today': IndiGo Staff Manually Pens Down Flight Details On Boarding Pass After Windows Faces Outage
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Hand-Written Boarding Pass Today': IndiGo Staff Manually Pens Down Flight Details On Boarding Pass After Windows Faces Outage

'Hand-Written Boarding Pass Today': IndiGo Staff Manually Pens Down Flight Details On Boarding Pass After Windows Faces Outage

Identified as Akshay Kothari, the passenger clicked the picture of the manually written ticket and posted it on X.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

As Microsoft faced a global outage on Friday, many operations were affected. All flights from several major US airlines were reportedly grounded due to the issue, while the software company was investigating and resorting their service. Meanwhile, an incident showing IndiGo flight staff providing a hand-written boarding pass to passengers surfaced online.

An X user who was flying from Hyderabad to Kolkata was surprised to receive a hand-written boarding pass. Identified as Akshay Kothari, the passenger clicked the picture of the manually written ticket and posted it on X. Sharing this, he wrote, "The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today."

Kothari's post showed him holding the boarding pass which was penned down with details by the IndiGo staff, instead of printing the flight information. As this is something bizarre, it caught people's attention on the internet platform. The post has already hit three million views on X and is going viral.

Read Also
Microsoft Teams is down; netizens take to Twitter with hilarious memes
article-image

Microsoft down

Microsoft's cloud services witnessed a glitch that ended up prompting the famous blue screen of death error on people's devices. What went wrong? It is being said that the issue took place while Microsoft was working on its new Crowdstrike update, which resulted in a massive problem for Windows 10 users, particularly.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hand-Written Boarding Pass Today': IndiGo Staff Manually Pens Down Flight Details On Boarding Pass...

'Hand-Written Boarding Pass Today': IndiGo Staff Manually Pens Down Flight Details On Boarding Pass...

Video Of More Than 10 Crows Riding On Mumbai Bus Roof Goes Viral, Reminds Netizens Of Popular...

Video Of More Than 10 Crows Riding On Mumbai Bus Roof Goes Viral, Reminds Netizens Of Popular...

Elon Musk Mocks Microsoft Amid Global Cloud And Service Outage

Elon Musk Mocks Microsoft Amid Global Cloud And Service Outage

Microsoft Windows Down: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes To Global Outage

Microsoft Windows Down: Netizens React With Hilarious Memes To Global Outage

Karnataka Viral Video: 12-Ft-Long King Cobra Sighted Hanging On Bush Inside Residential Compound,...

Karnataka Viral Video: 12-Ft-Long King Cobra Sighted Hanging On Bush Inside Residential Compound,...