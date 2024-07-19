'Hand-Written Boarding Pass Today': IndiGo Staff Manually Pens Down Flight Details On Boarding Pass After Windows Faces Outage

As Microsoft faced a global outage on Friday, many operations were affected. All flights from several major US airlines were reportedly grounded due to the issue, while the software company was investigating and resorting their service. Meanwhile, an incident showing IndiGo flight staff providing a hand-written boarding pass to passengers surfaced online.

An X user who was flying from Hyderabad to Kolkata was surprised to receive a hand-written boarding pass. Identified as Akshay Kothari, the passenger clicked the picture of the manually written ticket and posted it on X. Sharing this, he wrote, "The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today."

The Microsoft / CrowdStrike outage has taken down most airports in India. I got my first hand-written boarding pass today 😅 pic.twitter.com/xsdnq1Pgjr — Akshay Kothari (@akothari) July 19, 2024

Kothari's post showed him holding the boarding pass which was penned down with details by the IndiGo staff, instead of printing the flight information. As this is something bizarre, it caught people's attention on the internet platform. The post has already hit three million views on X and is going viral.

Microsoft down

Microsoft's cloud services witnessed a glitch that ended up prompting the famous blue screen of death error on people's devices. What went wrong? It is being said that the issue took place while Microsoft was working on its new Crowdstrike update, which resulted in a massive problem for Windows 10 users, particularly.