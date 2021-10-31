Halloween 2021: Top 10 simple yet spooky makeup looks to make you look like a real treat

It's finally that time of the year! A time when your plans include watching Hocus Pocus from your couch and tossing pumpkin-shaped Reese’s to trick-or-treaters. And of course, the perfect excuse to try out some truly stellar Halloween makeup looks.

Have some friends over for a spooky night in as you try on some Halloween costumes, and play around with some makeup tutorials. If this is what your Halloween plans look like, we've got just what it takes to spice it up! We know all about the last-minute costume struggles. Here's a list of the most simple yet creative makeup looks with tutorials; just for you!

Keep scrolling to check out our 'Top-10' spooky Halloween looks.

1. Squid Game Halloween look

Squid Game Halloween look | masnax

Here's how you can get this look:

Squid Game Halloween look

(Video contains fake blood)

Products used in the tutorial



@makeuprevolution creator palette

@kvdbeauty tattoo liner

@kissproducts lashes

Lips:

@hudabeauty lipliner ‘rusty pink’

@ctilburymakeup lipstick‘supermodel’

@baremineralsuk gloss ‘imagination’

@makeuprevolution creator revolution Artist eyeliner set ‘red pencil’ + SFX Scar putty

@mehronmakeup bruise wheel

+ coagulated blood

Bloody scab blood

2. Bullet Wound

Bullet Wound | Ruby Media Makeup

Here's how you can get this look:

Bullet Wound

Products used in the tutorial:



@bennyemakeup spirit gum, nose & scar wax, colourless powder, fx wheel & fresh scab blood

@skinillustratorofficial starter palette

Gylnn McKay wound filler shade dark

@mouldlife Kensington gore blood in aged

@pigsmightfly blood shade venous/dark

3. Cute Halloween look

Cute Halloween look | Judy Poulos

Here's how you can get this look:

Cute Halloween look

Inspired by @chrisspy

Products used in the tutorial:



@sephoramiddleeast

Products used:

FOUNDATION: @narsissist radiant long-wear foundation stromboli

CONCEALER: @lauramercier flawless fusion in 2W

POWDER: @lauramercier loose powder

EYES/FACE: @anastasiabeverlyhills Softglam Palette 2 & @natashadenona chromium liquid eyeshadow in dogbane

EYELINER: @toofaced

LIPS: lipliner @sephoracollection in dark red @ lipstick @fentybeauty stunna lip paint in uncensored & @makeupforevermea lipstick in 222

4. Blue glam

Blue Glam | By lorem

Blue glam

Products used in the tutorial:



@milanicosmetics Conceal and Perfect 2 in 1 Foundation 05 warm beige

@ofracosmetics Contouring Highlighting Mini Palette

@maybelline Age Rewind in Medium

@alamarcosmetics Blush Trio

@docolor_official Space 💎 9 Color Shadow Palette

@mehronmakeup Paradise Palette

@lagirlcosmetics Blue Valentie Matte Lipstick

@lagirlcosmetics Holographic Gloss

@orchidlenses *pr Mossy Green

5. Batman Halloween Look

Batman Halloween Look | Masnax

Here's how you can get this look:

Batman Halloween Look

Inspired by @azuleya_artistry



Products used in the tutorial:



@ciatelondon primer

@lorealparis foundation

@kevynaucoin contour

@bitebeauty blush

@ matte black pigment

@ciatelondon foiled shadows

6. Starry Night

Starry Night | Glam flower x

Here's how you can get this look:

Starry Night

Inspired by @meyloetta ?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ hygygygygyggnv

Products used in the tutorial:



@limecrimemakeup

Baby brown Brow pen

Freckle pen in Cocoa

@anastasiabeverlyhills

matte black liquid liner

@norvinacosmetics vol 2 palette

translucent setting powder

Luminous foundation in 130

@mehronmakeup paradise paints

@tghlashes x @loisxmaya lashes in angelic

@jaclynhillcosmetics @jaclynhill loose highlighter in Extra

@rarebeauty concealer in 100

tools: @morphebrushes

7. Avatar

Avatar | Makeup by Yolanda

Here's how you can get this look:

Avatar

Products used in the tutorial:

@mehronmakeup paradise palette

@colourpopcosmetics blue moon eyeshadow palette + power puff girls blush ?

Lashes @kissproducts triple push up CL collection “night dress"

8. Catacomb skull

Catacomb skull | Illumin arty

Here's how you can get this look:

Catacomb skull

(Inspired by @simple.symphony)

Products used in the tutorial:



Crown is by the incredible @carbickovacrowns

Prosthetic @mostlydeaddotcom

Nails @nocturnedarkcouture

@mehronmakeup black water activated paint

@madeyewlook white paint in yeti

@makeupobsession x Tiffany kaleidoscopic dreams palette shade shady

Lenses @crazylensesnow

Brushes and black cream makeup @essentialsbysamanthahelen

Airbrush and airbrush paint @airbasemakeup

Pros aide @themakeuparmoury

9. Stitched Pumpkin

Stitched Pumpkin | Mich page

Stitched Pumpkin

Products used in the tutorial:



@makeupforever flash palette

@suvabeauty UV Brights and Primaries

@bperfectcosmetics Carnival and Carnival tahiti palettes

@urbandecaycosmetics Lash Freak Mascara

10. Kidnapper Clown

Kidnapper Clown | Vivid lids

Here's how you can get this look:

Kidnapper Clown



Products used in the tutorial:



@bennyemakeup Clown white paint

@kvdbeauty Lock it concealer in White Out

@rcmamakeup No colour powder

@morphebrushes x Jaclyn Hill Volume ll palette

@mehronmakeup AQ paradise palette

@bellapierrecosmeticsuk Red glitter

@kvdbeauty Black pencil liner & Liquid lipstick in Outlaw

@eldorafalseeyelashes Fairy Dolly Lashes

Party Success Red Hairspray

Red rhinestones (from eBay)

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021