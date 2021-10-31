Halloween 2021: Top 10 simple yet spooky makeup looks to make you look like a real treat

It's finally that time of the year! A time when your plans include watching Hocus Pocus from your couch and tossing pumpkin-shaped Reese’s to trick-or-treaters. And of course, the perfect excuse to try out some truly stellar Halloween makeup looks.
Have some friends over for a spooky night in as you try on some Halloween costumes, and play around with some makeup tutorials. If this is what your Halloween plans look like, we've got just what it takes to spice it up! We know all about the last-minute costume struggles. Here's a list of the most simple yet creative makeup looks with tutorials; just for you!
Keep scrolling to check out our 'Top-10' spooky Halloween looks.
1. Squid Game Halloween look
Squid Game Halloween look | masnax
Here's how you can get this look:
Squid Game Halloween look
(Video contains fake blood)
Products used in the tutorial
@makeuprevolution creator palette
@kvdbeauty tattoo liner
@kissproducts lashes
Lips:
@hudabeauty lipliner ‘rusty pink’
@ctilburymakeup lipstick‘supermodel’
@baremineralsuk gloss ‘imagination’
@makeuprevolution creator revolution Artist eyeliner set ‘red pencil’ + SFX Scar putty
@mehronmakeup bruise wheel
+ coagulated blood
Bloody scab blood
2. Bullet Wound
Bullet Wound | Ruby Media Makeup
Here's how you can get this look:
Bullet Wound
Products used in the tutorial:
@bennyemakeup spirit gum, nose & scar wax, colourless powder, fx wheel & fresh scab blood
@skinillustratorofficial starter palette
Gylnn McKay wound filler shade dark
@mouldlife Kensington gore blood in aged
@pigsmightfly blood shade venous/dark
3. Cute Halloween look
Cute Halloween look | Judy Poulos
Here's how you can get this look:
Cute Halloween look
Inspired by @chrisspy
Products used in the tutorial:
@sephoramiddleeast
Products used:
FOUNDATION: @narsissist radiant long-wear foundation stromboli
CONCEALER: @lauramercier flawless fusion in 2W
POWDER: @lauramercier loose powder
EYES/FACE: @anastasiabeverlyhills Softglam Palette 2 & @natashadenona chromium liquid eyeshadow in dogbane
EYELINER: @toofaced
LIPS: lipliner @sephoracollection in dark red @ lipstick @fentybeauty stunna lip paint in uncensored & @makeupforevermea lipstick in 222
4. Blue glam
Blue Glam | By lorem
Blue glam
Products used in the tutorial:
@milanicosmetics Conceal and Perfect 2 in 1 Foundation 05 warm beige
@ofracosmetics Contouring Highlighting Mini Palette
@maybelline Age Rewind in Medium
@alamarcosmetics Blush Trio
@docolor_official Space 💎 9 Color Shadow Palette
@mehronmakeup Paradise Palette
@lagirlcosmetics Blue Valentie Matte Lipstick
@lagirlcosmetics Holographic Gloss
@orchidlenses *pr Mossy Green
5. Batman Halloween Look
Batman Halloween Look | Masnax
Here's how you can get this look:
Loading
Batman Halloween Look
Inspired by @azuleya_artistry
Products used in the tutorial:
@ciatelondon primer
@lorealparis foundation
@kevynaucoin contour
@bitebeauty blush
@ matte black pigment
@ciatelondon foiled shadows
6. Starry Night
Starry Night | Glam flower x
Here's how you can get this look:
Loading
Starry Night
Products used in the tutorial:
@limecrimemakeup
Baby brown Brow pen
Freckle pen in Cocoa
@anastasiabeverlyhills
matte black liquid liner
@norvinacosmetics vol 2 palette
translucent setting powder
Luminous foundation in 130
@mehronmakeup paradise paints
@tghlashes x @loisxmaya lashes in angelic
@jaclynhillcosmetics @jaclynhill loose highlighter in Extra
@rarebeauty concealer in 100
tools: @morphebrushes
7. Avatar
Avatar | Makeup by Yolanda
Here's how you can get this look:
Avatar
Products used in the tutorial:
@mehronmakeup paradise palette
@colourpopcosmetics blue moon eyeshadow palette + power puff girls blush ?
Lashes @kissproducts triple push up CL collection “night dress"
8. Catacomb skull
Catacomb skull | Illumin arty
Here's how you can get this look:
Catacomb skull
(Inspired by @simple.symphony)
Products used in the tutorial:
Crown is by the incredible @carbickovacrowns
Prosthetic @mostlydeaddotcom
Nails @nocturnedarkcouture
@mehronmakeup black water activated paint
@madeyewlook white paint in yeti
@makeupobsession x Tiffany kaleidoscopic dreams palette shade shady
Lenses @crazylensesnow
Brushes and black cream makeup @essentialsbysamanthahelen
Airbrush and airbrush paint @airbasemakeup
Pros aide @themakeuparmoury
9. Stitched Pumpkin
Stitched Pumpkin | Mich page
Stitched Pumpkin
Products used in the tutorial:
@makeupforever flash palette
@suvabeauty UV Brights and Primaries
@bperfectcosmetics Carnival and Carnival tahiti palettes
@urbandecaycosmetics Lash Freak Mascara
10. Kidnapper Clown
Kidnapper Clown | Vivid lids
Here's how you can get this look:
Kidnapper Clown
Products used in the tutorial:
@bennyemakeup Clown white paint
@kvdbeauty Lock it concealer in White Out
@rcmamakeup No colour powder
@morphebrushes x Jaclyn Hill Volume ll palette
@mehronmakeup AQ paradise palette
@bellapierrecosmeticsuk Red glitter
@kvdbeauty Black pencil liner & Liquid lipstick in Outlaw
@eldorafalseeyelashes Fairy Dolly Lashes
Party Success Red Hairspray
Red rhinestones (from eBay)
