 Haldwani: Police Detains Hyderabad Man After Video Of His Distributing Currency Notes, In Lakhs, To Riot-Affected Muslim Families Goes Viral; Watch
Vinay Mishra Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 22, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Haldwani police detained a man named Salman Khan on Wednesday after a video surfaced online in which he was seen distributing bundles of notes to the Muslim community in riot-affected Haldwani's Vanbhulpura.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Salman Khan, a resident of Hyderabad, was summoned by the local police for questioning regarding money. After interrogation, he was allowed to go back. Reportedly, he failed to provide an account of the money to the police.

However, Haldwani Mayor Jogender Singh Rautela told the Times Now Navbharat channel that the person who distributed the money has been arrested by the police.

Salman himself has uploaded a couple of videos of himself distributing money to Muslim families in Vanbhulpura. On his Instagram account, Salman has uploaded many videos requesting donations to help Muslim families affected by riots.

Information from his Instagram account reveals that he runs an NGO in Hyderabad named 'Hyderabad Youth Courage'. He has more than a million followers on Instagram.

According to reports, Salman was arrested by the cyber police for illegally collecting money in the name of helping sick patients. He was also accused of intimidating people.

Haldwani police are investigating where this amount of money came from. Questions are being raised about how he managed to bring bags full of money if he traveled from Hyderabad to Delhi by flight.

