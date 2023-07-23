Gurgaon Viral Video: Woman Argues With Cop, Journalist While Refusing To Pay Rickshaw Driver For Her Ride | Twitter @DeepikaBhardwaj

A video of a woman creating a ruckus on the streets of Gurgaon has surfaced online. It was shared on Twitter by a journalist named Deepika Bhardwaj with the claim that the woman identified as Jyoti refused to pay money for her ride and got involved in a high-voltage drama when the driver insisted on payment, leading to police being informed of the case. WATCH VIDEO

Woman Argues With Cop, Journalist

"Are you mad?" she says while slamming the police officer on the spot near the Huda City Centre in Gurgaon. Later, arrogantly points her finger at the journalist filming the incident and asks her to "Shut up." "Who the hell are you," she says further arguing with the journalist.

"I was rushing for a meeting but stopped to help realising that she's troubling some hapless man there & even cops. She called me extremely abusive names & almost attacked me but cops intervened," the journalist tweeted while narrating the ordeal.

Repeated offender?

It was learned that the woman who broke into a brawl over paying Rs. 2000 for her ride on Saturday night had often hired a vehicle and left the driver unpaid. She allegedly threatened the drivers of registering a harassment or molestation case against them.

Another video of her creating a similar scene surfaced online where Jyoti was heard saying, "Fraud aadmi hai ye...Ulti seedhi baate kar raha that merese (He - pointing at a driver - was talking inappropriately with me)."

