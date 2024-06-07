 Gulabi Sadi: Group Of Men Dancing On Trending Marathi Song Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralGulabi Sadi: Group Of Men Dancing On Trending Marathi Song Goes Viral

Gulabi Sadi: Group Of Men Dancing On Trending Marathi Song Goes Viral

The Marathi song 'Gulabi Sadi' describes a woman wearing a beautiful pink saree and a red lipstick, but the trend compelled some men to give the viral song a try.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image

Why should women have all the fun while enjoying the 'Gulabi Sadi' trend? The Marathi song 'Gulabi Sadi' describes a woman wearing a beautiful pink saree and a red lipstick, but the trend compelled some men to give the viral song a try. A group of men were seen recreating the moves of the trending song in a dance reel.

Watch video

The men certainly proved that anybody can enjoy a song when the vibe is right. They were seen grooving to the iconic steps of the Marathi song in the best way possible. We may say that the reel has put a spin to the trend, which has mostly seen videos uploads by women.

Read Also
Gulabi Sadi Ani Lali Lal Lal: Kili Paul Enjoys Instagram Trend In Viral Video
article-image

No to saree, yes to 'Gulabi Sadi' steps

Talking more about their video, it shows them standing in a queue and posing on the camera, one by one. They undoubtedly loved recreating the dance steps of the trending song. Ditching the conventional way of vibing to the trend, they didn't adorn a pink saree. They recorded themselves in their usual attire, but performed the steps with perfection. Be it the kajal pose, Apsara step, or the final 'Photo maza kaad' move, they nailed it in every step.

Now, the video is going viral on Instagram. It has attracted nearly 1.8 lakh views on the social media platform and flooded with thousands of likes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gulabi Sadi: Group Of Men Dancing On Trending Marathi Song Goes Viral

Gulabi Sadi: Group Of Men Dancing On Trending Marathi Song Goes Viral

Video Of Young Girl Dancing To Pushpa 2's 'Sooseki' Song Wins Appreciation From Rashmika Mandanna

Video Of Young Girl Dancing To Pushpa 2's 'Sooseki' Song Wins Appreciation From Rashmika Mandanna

Video: Japanese Man Makes His Grandparents Try Indian Snacks, Records Their Candid Reaction

Video: Japanese Man Makes His Grandparents Try Indian Snacks, Records Their Candid Reaction

UP Viral Video: Toll Plaza Employee Tossed In Air By Speeding Car On Delhi-Lucknow Highway,...

UP Viral Video: Toll Plaza Employee Tossed In Air By Speeding Car On Delhi-Lucknow Highway,...

'You Did Fundamental Mistakes': Italian Husband Reviews Pasta Made By Desi Wife In Viral Video

'You Did Fundamental Mistakes': Italian Husband Reviews Pasta Made By Desi Wife In Viral Video