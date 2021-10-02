'Grand Old River & Mighty Old Character': Twitter gets mixed reactions as #ChachaChaudhary declared mascot of Namami Gange Programme

Everybody's favourite desi superhero Chacha Chaudhary has been declared the mascot of The Namami Gange Programme. The decision was made at the National Mission for Clean Ganga's, (NMCG) 37th Executive Committee meeting.

Diamond Toons has partnered with NMCG to create and distribute comics, e-comics, and animated videos. The content will be developed with the goal of influencing children's attitudes regarding the Ganga and other rivers. The project's overall budget is projected to be Rs2.26 crore. As part of its outreach and public communication initiatives, the National Mission for Clean Ganga has focused on youth, as they are the key to bring about change.

Chacha Chaudhary being declared the mascot of The Namami Gange Programme has gotten netizens super excited as they hope to see great development. While most of the Twitter users seem overjoyed, there exists a handful who are confused as to what connection does Chacha Chaudhary possibly have with the river.

Have a look at a few reactions here:

although #ChachaChaudhary has its special place in our childhood memories...

but still I'm unable to find any relevance and connection between him and Maa Ganga🤷 — भारतीय डोगरा🇮🇳सौरभ वशिष्ठ (@BhartiyaDogra) October 1, 2021

Bujurg gujjar neta chacha ji ko badhai — अजमेरी (@ajmeripoet) October 1, 2021

#ChachaChaudhary our childhood comic hero is the brand ambassador of #NamamiGange



Another out of the box thinking by Modi Govt as the character of #ChachaChaudhary has a connect with the people of all age groups & this will enable to increase the reach of #NamamiGange project pic.twitter.com/79jFMACkT5 — Gautam Aggarwal 🇮🇳 (@gauaggbjp) October 1, 2021

#ChachaChaudhary ki river cleaning machine computer se bhi tez hai — Geet (@geet_desi) October 2, 2021

There couldn't be any apt character than #ChachaChaudhary for #NamamiGange Project.



The Grand Old River and The Mighty Old Character. 😊🇮🇳 https://t.co/Xc33yUldRJ — Tip of an Iceberg (@0Greek2) October 1, 2021

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:25 PM IST