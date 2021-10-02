e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:25 PM IST

'Grand Old River & Mighty Old Character': Twitter gets mixed reactions as #ChachaChaudhary declared mascot of Namami Gange Programme

Diamond Toons has partnered with National Mission for Clean Ganga to create and distribute comics, e-comics, and animated videos
Dhea Eapen
Everybody's favourite desi superhero Chacha Chaudhary has been declared the mascot of The Namami Gange Programme. The decision was made at the National Mission for Clean Ganga's, (NMCG) 37th Executive Committee meeting.

Diamond Toons has partnered with NMCG to create and distribute comics, e-comics, and animated videos. The content will be developed with the goal of influencing children's attitudes regarding the Ganga and other rivers. The project's overall budget is projected to be Rs2.26 crore. As part of its outreach and public communication initiatives, the National Mission for Clean Ganga has focused on youth, as they are the key to bring about change.

Chacha Chaudhary being declared the mascot of The Namami Gange Programme has gotten netizens super excited as they hope to see great development. While most of the Twitter users seem overjoyed, there exists a handful who are confused as to what connection does Chacha Chaudhary possibly have with the river.

Have a look at a few reactions here:

