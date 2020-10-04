'Got so bored that I stopped watching TV': BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya on Sushant Singh Rajput coverage

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that he got bored with the continuous coverage on Sushant Singh Rajput death case over the last three months that he ultimately stopped watching TV.

According to a report by Times Now, Vijayvargiya in a press conference said he only saw Bollywood and Mumbai in TV over the last few months but now the actor's death has been proved suicide.

In a video shared by the TV channel, Vijayvargiya is heard sayding, "Sushant Singh, Sushant Singh ka khub chala. Aapke media wale bhi lagatar 3 mahine se dikha rahe hain. Aajkal to maine, 4 din se itna pakk gaya, ki TV dekhna hi band kar diya. Kyunki kholte hi wahi dikhta hai, Bombay aur Bollywood. Ab wo aa gaya hai ki atmhatya hui (Sushant was played over and over again. TV channels have been showing it for three months. I got so bored that I have now stopped watching TV for four days. Because all I see Mumbai and Bollywood when I open the TV. Now it has come out that it was suicide)."