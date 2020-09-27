Google turns 27, celebrates day with cute birthday doodle; Twitterati say 'thank you for answering my silly doubts'

Google celebrates its 22nd birthday today. To mark the special occasion, the biggest search engine has a cute birthday doodle. The doodle features the letter ‘G’ sitting in front of a laptop with the rest of the letters 'OOGLE' on a video call, wishing 'G' a very happy birthday. The illustration is quite appropriate amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when everyone is forced to be in their homes to be safe from the infection.
Meanwhile, Twitter users also wished the Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded technology company a very happy 22nd birthday. "Wishing #Google a very happy birthday. Just thinking how our daily lives have grown deeply connected with each passing year. Glad to be such awesome pals," a Twitter user wrote. "Happy Birthday @Google. Thank you for making our lives so easy and comfortable," said another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, in another bid to build a more equitable and respectful workplace, Google has announced new measures that include new care programmes for employees who report concerns, and making arbitration optional for Google employees.
The company said it is setting up a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Advisory Council to advise on and oversee these efforts that will report to the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee of the Board (LDCC) on a quarterly basis on the company's progress.
"We're building on our current practice of prohibiting severance for anyone terminated for any form of misconduct, and expanding the prohibition to anyone who is the subject of a pending investigation for sexual misconduct or retaliation," Eileen Naughton, VP, People Operations, said in a statement on Friday.
(With IANS inputs)
