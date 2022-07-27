Google rejected this man 39 times; check what happened next

Image credit: Google

The inspiring story of a man who never stopped trying in his life to get his dream job has motivated netizens online. Tyler Cohen wanted to work with tech giant Google. He was rejected not once or twice but 39 times.

He posted a screenshot of his email communication with Google. It was on July 19 when he had cracked the job. Cohen resides in San Francisco and worked as Associate Manager - Strategy & Ops at DoorDash before getting a job at Google.

Check his post here:

"There's a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I'm still trying to figure out which one I have. 39 rejections, 1 acceptance," he said in the LinkedIn post, which has now gone viral.

The man even added hashtags like #acceptedoffer, #application. The screenshot of his trail emails shows that he had applied to Google on August 25, 2019, but was rejected. He did not give up but again applied for the position in September 2019.