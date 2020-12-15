Gold masks, Rs 73K face shields, and more: Bizarre COVID-19 fashion trends the world witnessed in 2020

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, during which masks and Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) became of utmost importance, we saw several fashion trends.

From gold face masks to DIY designer face masks with brands like Hermes, Gucci, Saint Laurent, the list has been endless!

As the year comes to an end, here's a list of bizarre fashion trends that the world witnessed in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

Louis Vuitton's nearly $1K face shield

The luxury retailer launched a $961 face shield as a part of the French brand’s 2021 Cruise Collection. The face shield, which went on sale on October 30, was not just expensive and stylish but also claimed to be protective.

With brand’s signature 'LV' print on the head strap and trim, the face shield can also be rocked as a visor.

Check out the picture here: