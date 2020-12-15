Gold masks, Rs 73K face shields, and more: Bizarre COVID-19 fashion trends the world witnessed in 2020

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, during which masks and Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) became of utmost importance, we saw several fashion trends.
From gold face masks to DIY designer face masks with brands like Hermes, Gucci, Saint Laurent, the list has been endless!
As the year comes to an end, here's a list of bizarre fashion trends that the world witnessed in 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic:
Louis Vuitton's nearly $1K face shield
The luxury retailer launched a $961 face shield as a part of the French brand’s 2021 Cruise Collection. The face shield, which went on sale on October 30, was not just expensive and stylish but also claimed to be protective.
With brand’s signature 'LV' print on the head strap and trim, the face shield can also be rocked as a visor.
Check out the picture here:
Facemasks with a straw hole for cocktails
"Condoms with a hole to urinate," wrote a Twitter user as he reacted to the pictures of face masks by a clothing store from New Orleans.
Instagram influencer Ellen Macomber, who owns a clothing store, came up with face masks for the 'occasional outdoor cocktail parties' amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The face masks, with a hole for straws, are made of cotton fabric and decorated with fancy embellishments and sequins. The designer had produced over 40 masks for the first slot and sold a piece for $30.
Talking to Fast Company, she'd said, "We’re all in New Orleans, and here in New Orleans, we like to drink. We were thinking of doing a lip appliqué, where it would flap open and close, but you’d have to touch your face. I was like, ‘Well that won’t work because you have to touch your mask. That’s when I was like, ‘Dude, we just drill a little flap, an extra layer, and you angle the straw to get in. So the hole is never completely open."
Face masks made of gold and silver threads
Coimbatore-based goldsmith decided to take things up a notch and made the most of the situation by designing masks using gold and silver threads.
Radhakrishnan Sundaram Acharya, who belongs to a family of goldsmiths, had designed the masks using 0.06 millimeters thin gold and silver threads.
"The gold mask has been made using 18-carat gold which costs Rs 2.75 lakh and the silver mask costs Rs 15,000," Acharya had said.
Heart Evangelista's of DIY designer face masks with brands like Hermes, Gucci, Saint Laurent
Filipina actress Heart Evangelista had started the trend of DIY designer face masks with brands like Hermes, Gucci, Saint Laurent.
After the Philippines government declared COVID-19 a health emergency and announced local lockdowns, Evangelista decided to put her creative skills to use.
The actress, who is known for her top-notch designer choices and especially her love for Hermes, decided to gave her ordinary face mask a fancy touch and made a DIY Hermes face mask.
The mask was made by using the ribbons of paper bags.
Flaunting her creativity, she shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, "Because nothing to do in the House needs to be creative. We can do this."
India’s obsession with gold
Pimpri-Chinchwad's Shankar Kurade got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh. Taking cues from him, a businessman from Odisha had procured one which cost him Rs 3.5 lakh.
55-year-old Alok Mohanty, who owns a furniture store in Cuttack city, is a fan of anything made of the yellow metal. Speaking to ANI, he'd said that he has been wearing gold for the past 40 years.
"People call me gold man because of my love for gold and I am wearing gold from past 40 years. After I saw a man in Mumbai making gold masks, I decided to get one for myself too," he'd said.
An N-95 mask had been used as a base for manufacturing the golden protective gear which weighed around 100 grams. Elastic bands were attached to the golden mask for a secure fit and it was quite comfortable to wear, he'd said.
The businessman got the gold mask made from Mumbai. He'd got in touch with a jewellery shop, which sent him a catalogue. He then chose a design and placed an order. It had reportedly taken 22 days to make the mask.
