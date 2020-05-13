'Condoms with a hole to urinate': Social media irked by facemasks with straw hole for cocktails

After Filipina actress Heart Evangelista's DIY designer face masks, masks with straw slots are going viral over the internet. Ellen Macomber from New Orleans, who owns a clothing store, has come up with the interesting face masks for the 'occasional outdoor cocktail parties.'

Ellen Macomber came up with face masks with a hole for straws to keep her retail business afloat. The masks are made of cotton fabric and decorated with fancy embellishments and sequins. The designer produced over 40 masks for the first slot and sold a piece for $30. Talking to Fast Company, she said, "We’re all in New Orleans, and here in New Orleans, we like to drink. We were thinking of doing a lip appliqué, where it would flap open and close, but you’d have to touch your face. I was like, ‘Well that won’t work because you have to touch your mask. That’s when I was like, ‘Dude, we just drill a little flap, an extra layer, and you angle the straw to get in. So the hole is never completely open.'”